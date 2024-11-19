 />
Govt. nod for new constructions in two health-care institutions in north Kerala

Published - November 19, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has given administrative sanction for new constructions in two health-care institutions with a financial assistance of ₹53 core from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

The Government Mental Health Centre (MHC) in Kozhikode will get ₹28 crore in the first phase while the Pinarayi Specialist Hospital in Kannur will get ₹25 crore in the second phase. Construction work will begin as soon as the official procedures are completed.

A statement issued by Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that efforts were on to modernise the Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode, spread out on 20 acres at Kuthiravattom, on the basis of a master plan.

A ₹55-crore project for developing the MHC in two phases had been submitted to Nabard. The ₹28 crore now allotted is for the construction of an inpatient block on three floors. The building will have a family ward, OP clinic and Child OP too.

A six-storey block in 6,245 sq m is being planned for the community health centre at Pinarayi, as part of upgrading it as a specialist hospital. In the first phase, Nabard had allocated ₹19.75 crore and in the second phase allocation of ₹25 crore is for the construction of ophthalmology OP, dental OP, operation theatre, wards, office and recreation room, etc.

In the second phase, the campus wall, approach road, and garbage treatment plant will also be completed.

