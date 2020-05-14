Govt. neglecting NRIs’ needs: MP

The State government is neglecting the needs of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, T.N. Prathapan, MP, has alleged.

“The government has failed to arrange sufficient facilities at the quarantine centres. Pravasis were sent to Divine Retreat Centre, Potta, from Nedumbassery, without proper security arrangements. After sending them to Divine Centre, no officials enquired about their needs. Even basic facilities were not arranged there,” he said.