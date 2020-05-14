Kerala

Govt. neglecting NRIs’ needs: MP

The State government is neglecting the needs of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who returned home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, T.N. Prathapan, MP, has alleged.

“The government has failed to arrange sufficient facilities at the quarantine centres. Pravasis were sent to Divine Retreat Centre, Potta, from Nedumbassery, without proper security arrangements. After sending them to Divine Centre, no officials enquired about their needs. Even basic facilities were not arranged there,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 12:01:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/govt-neglecting-nris-needs-mp/article31577906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY