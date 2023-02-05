Govt. neglecting college teachers, alleges AKPCTA

February 05, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KANNUR

The All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) has alleged that negligence on the part of the State government has resulted in a loss of ₹750 crore, which is 50% of the Centre’s share for the implementation of pay revision for college teachers.

Citing reply to an RTI query, AKPCTA Kannur region president Shino P. Jose said that despite repeated reminders by the Centre, the State government did not submit a proposal. He added that RTI documents showed that the Union government had written to the State on February 2 and March 3 last year reminding the latter that if it wanted to receive ₹750 crore, it should submit a proposal before March 31. However, the State government did not reply, Mr. Jose alleged.

On July 27, 2022, the Centre informed the State that the amount had lapsed owing to failure to submit a proposal despite repeated reminders. Accusing the State government of neglecting college teachers, he said that salary distribution had been erratic over the years.