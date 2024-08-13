ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. mulls teacher training as part of preparations for National Achievement Survey for students

Published - August 13, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As preparation of model questions for NAS progresses, the govt. plans to help orient the teachers on preparing the students to answer questions in various levels of the survey.

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will soon organise another cluster training for school teachers which will help orient them on the questions that students will have to attempt during the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

The survey is a national assessment conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students. Now known as the NCERT PRSS (National Council of Educational Research and Training PARAKH Rashtriya Shaikshik Sarvekshan), the assessment is held for students of Classes III, VI, and IX across a select sample of schools, including government and aided schools. Last time, the State was ranked 13th in the NAS.

It has been decided that three model exams and seven weekly exams will be held for State school students ahead of NAS/PRSS. Students will also be trained in 10-15 questions every week.

As preparation of model questions for the NAS progresses, the government plans to help orient the teachers on preparing the students to answer questions in various levels of the survey.

For instance, Class VI students appearing for an assessment in Mathematics will not only have to answer questions for that particular grade but should also be thorough with what they have learnt up to then. These students may have been introduced to some questions when being taught a concept in class, but the NAS/PRSS questions may be different, requiring them to think about concept application. As students may not be familiar with such questions, the teachers will give them practice questions to ready them for the assessment.

Teachers were introduced to NAS model questions initially at a cluster training held on July 20.

With the State set to implement a series of programmes for raising the quality of education, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is working on including more application-based and analytical questions for students from the half-yearly examinations. Even the Onam examinations may see a smattering of such questions for primary students.

