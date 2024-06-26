GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. mulls special SSLC examinations for intellectually-challenged students: V. Sivankutty

Published - June 26, 2024 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is considering special SSLC examinations for students with intellectual disabilities, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said. He was speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday during the discussion on demands for grants in the 2024-25 State Budget.

The General Education department has already prepared an inclusive sports manual and decided to organise arts and sports festivals for differently-abled children.

The Minister said that 609 students from the State have become members of Little Kites IT clubs, one of the biggest IT networks for students in the country. The KITES VICTERS channel, the government-run educational channel, will from this year telecast special programmes for students from humanities and commerce streams preparing for competitive examinations, in addition to the existing programmes for students from science stream.

