Govt. mulls school exams post-lockdown

The General Education Department is mulling conducting the SSLC and higher secondary examinations in a week or 10 days from the expected lifting of lockdown restrictions on May 3.

A meeting of the quality improvement programme monitoring committee conducted on Tuesday through audio call conference decided that if need be the SSLC and Plus Two examinations would be conducted at different timings — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon.

Extending the Plus One examinations dates would also be considered.

Crowding

Nearly 13 lakh students would reach schools when examinations for all three classes were conducted together. With rearrangement of the timings, around four lakh students would reach schools at a time, thereby preventing massive crowding.

Arrangements for social distancing and washing hands using soap and water or sanitising hands would be made at the examination centres.

The examination dates would be finalised after taking into account hotspots in any region in the State or continuation of lockdown in the Gulf countries.

Dates for the D.El.Ed. and other examinations conducted by Pareeksha Bhavan would be decided after the lifting of the lockdown.

Valuation centres

The meeting decided to conduct centralised exam valuation with centres and subcentres in all districts.

Arrangements would be made to the extent possible for teachers to take part in the valuation at the centre nearest to their home.

Five-day (20 hours) online training would be conducted for primary teachers. The module would be prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training and discussed with teachers’ organisations.

As there had been no change in the textbooks, the training, to be conducted through both Victers telecast and online mode, would instead focus on schooling in the post-lockdown phase, precautions to be adopted by both students and teachers, and classroom management, especially with the COVID-19 threat expected to linger on for some more time.

If teachers missed out on any day’s training, they could visit the KITE website to catch up on it.

General Education Secretary A. Shajahan said at the meeting that hurdles in the uploading of details of newly recruited teachers for service recognition on the department’s Samanwaya portal for months would be looked into and addressed.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. and representatives of teachers’ organisations, took part in the meeting.