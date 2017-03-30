Govt. mulls police probe in ‘TV expose’

Under pressure from civil society, the State government is learnt to be seriously contemplating a police inquiry into the “sordid” circumstances that led to the resignation of Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran.

Official sources said the government would shape the contours of the proposed probe after detailed consultations with Chief Secretary-designate Nalini Netto and State Police Chief Loknath Behera. Both are expected to arrive from New Delhi late Thursday.

The State police have so far received at least three petitions to investigate the “television expose” that caused the Minister to quit. One has been filed at the Thampanoor police station.

Top police investigators said they were legally restrained from registering a case on the merit of a third party petition because the persons involved in the “clandestinely taped” and publicly aired “seamy” conversation had lodged no complaint so far.

Moreover, they felt the declaration of a judicial inquiry into the affair had rendered the prospect of a criminal inquiry redundant.

The government has tasked the P.A. Antony commission to look into the moral and ethical issues of the matter and a parallel police investigation might be struck down as superfluous by court.

The government is also carefully weighing another legal argument that the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers a third party to seek a criminal inquiry in any cognizable offence.

The proponents of such a view in the State police have told the government that the affair attracted serious provisions of the Indian Penal Code (notably conspiracy and cheating), violation of Broadcasting Rules and the IT Act. They have suggested the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on the merit of the complaints received by the government and police so far.

They have suggested the formation of special team to probe the case. The officials cited the Puttingal fireworks tragedy case in which the government had ordered a Crime Branch investigation along with a judicial inquiry.