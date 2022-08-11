Govt. mulling over pig procurement at rates fixed by Centre, says Minister

Chinchurani disburses around ₹37 lakh to seven pig farmers

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said that the government was seriously considering procuring pigs from farmers by providing the rate fixed by the Central government, after the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in the State.

Speaking after providing compensation to farmers whose pigs were culled to contain the disease spread, here on Thursday, Ms. Chinchurani said that Onam was a major season for close to one lakh pig farmers in the State, but the outbreak of the disease in Wayanad and Kannur dashed their hopes.

She disbursed a sum of ₹37,07,751 to seven farmers whose pigs were culled recently.

The State was planning to lend a hand to the farmers by procuring the animals through Meat Products of India at the price fixed by the Centre, similar to rice procurement by providing a minimum support price.

The animals would be procured after disease-free certificates are issued by veterinary doctors, Ms. Chichurani said, adding that she had discussed the procurement with Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan and officials of the Kerala Bank. Preference would be given to Wayanad and Kannur districts.

The State had followed the same procedure adopted by developed countries to contain the disease with full support from farmers, people’s representatives, and district administrations, Ms. Chichurani said.

The farmers should be cautious as two more suspected ASF deaths were reported at Kuttimoola near Manathavady recently, Ms. Chinchurani said, adding that samples were collected from the carcass and sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for analysis.

Milk procurement

The scheme to collect milk from farmers by providing a premium of ₹4 a litre would be continued till next March and the government had earmarked ₹28 crore for the purpose, she said.