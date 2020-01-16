Govt. mulling Bill on ward delimitation

The State government is likely to explore the possibility of piloting a Bill in the Assembly to address the reported discrepancies that had crept into the delimitation of local body wards in 2015 and also for completing the process well ahead of the elections due this year.

Local Administration Department sources told The Hindu that legal consultations had begun in this regard and on deciding to pilot the Bill, the legislature procedures could be completed by mid-February and the delimitation of wards, as proposed to add one ward each in every local body, could be completed by September.

This would help the State Election Commission (SEC) to issue the notification in September and conduct the elections within a set time-frame. Holding timely elections is one of the prime priorities of the government, sources said.

The decision to scale down the delimitation process to the bare minimum was made in view of the financial constraints of the government and to maintain the administrative boundary laid for the census for 2021 in tact.

Top priority has been attached to address the discrepancies that occurred in the delimitation of wards during the tenure of the previous government. The wards of 1,106 local bodies were delimited as per the census report of 2001 and 84 others on the basis of the 2011 census report.

This disparity in fixing the boundaries had led to an imbalance in executing development projects and the devolution of funds. Ward delimitation on the basis of the population figures in the preceding census report being a constitutional obligation, the government could neither shelve it nor shy away from the process, sources said.

The government had already addressed the concerns raised by the Opposition regarding the probable changes in door numbers. The door numbers will not be changed and the authority for renumbering houses in a ward vests with the local body concerned.

Each panchayat will have to resolve and notify its decision to change the numbers for tax collection and other purposes of the Revenue Department and hence the apprehensions raised in this regard are unfounded, sources said.