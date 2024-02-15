Govt. mulling academy to give training in hiking, trekking

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is mulling setting up an academy to train those keen on adventure tourism in hiking and trekking, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. The Minister told the Assembly on Thursday that the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies would join hands to begin the adventure tourism training.

At present, the State Institute of Hospitality Management at Kozhikode; Kerala Institute of Hospitality Management at Kannur; Food Craft Institutes; and KITTS provide students training in various aspects of hospitality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.