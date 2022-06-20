Govt move to bar private registrations slammed

All India Save Education Committee on Monday criticised the government move to bar universities from conducting private registrations this academic year.

The move, it alleged, is being made to promote Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) that has not received recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) yet.

In a statement, the organisation stated that the move was bound to affect many students who cleared the Plus Two examinations and was unable to secure regular admissions to degree courses. It also accused the government of impeding the autonomy of universities by allegedly adopting the unilateral decision.