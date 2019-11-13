Govt. move on passport software reckless: Mullappally

The State police’s vital information base was being opened up to the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited in Kozhikode, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said the order issued by State Police Chief Loknath Behra in connection with the development of software for passport application verification was shocking.

He said that after order was issued by the DGP, a committee was appointed to study the project.

The DGP had given it permission within four days and ₹35 lakh had been sanctioned for this purpose, Mr. Ramachandran said. This would lead to acquiring vital secrets of the police by others.

The KPCC leader said the Uralungal Society was given full freedom to access all information in the highly confidential Crime and Criminal Tracking Network system. With this, the cyber team of the society would have access to the full details of everyone from high ranking police officers to criminals. This was a serious issue, he said, adding that allowing a private agency to handle highly confidential files was a serious breach of security.

Mr. Mullappally said that the Chief Minister’s non-action in the issue was a matter of concern.

He said Kerala had the most efficient and competent police staff, which had been compared with even Interpol. However, the Chief Minister was trying to make the Kerala police a sister organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).