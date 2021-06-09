Govt. move for vaccine production in State

COVID-19 vaccines may be produced at Life Science Park

The government has initiated steps to create a facility for the manufacture of vaccines at the Life Science Park located at Thonnakkal here.

The State Cabinet, which met on Wednesday, decided to appoint IAS officer S.Chithra as project director. A working group chaired by K.P.Sudheer, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, will also be set up. The committee has been authorised to start discussions with companies to get the project off the ground at the earliest.

Dr.Sudheer said the project was envisaged as an integrated facility for mass production of generic vaccines for various diseases. “However, given the current shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the immediate priority would be this area,” he said.

New faciity

Dr.Sudheer said the new facility would work in tandem with the Institute of Advanced Virology under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, which is equipped with bio-safety laboratories for research and development of vaccines.

The Cabinet decided to convert the Overseas Keralites Investment Holding Limited (OKIHL) into a 100% government-owned entity. It also approved various projects submitted by departments under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

Gracius Kuriakose will be appointed Additional Director General of Prosecution and Additional State Public Prosecutor. Senior government pleader P.Narayanan will be appointed additional public prosecutor.

Ashok M.Cherian and K.P.Jayachandran will be appointed to the post of Additional Advocate General.

As many as 27 temporary Judicial First class Magistrate Courts will be made permanent and 10 posts created for each court.