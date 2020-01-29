Govt. moots local action plan on climate change

The government plans to formulate a Local Action Plan on Climate Change (LAPCC) in all local bodies, especially in districts that are considered as climate-vulnerable hotspots.

The proposal was part of the measures planned under the environment section in the Governor's address to the Assembly. The objective of the proposal is to identify specific issues under climate change being faced by local bodies in the State. The vulnerable regions will be given focus as part of drafting remedial measures, according to officials of the Environment Department.

Bhoomitrasena clubs will be formed in schools and colleges to test the water quality of water bodies around them as part of spreading awareness and taking remedial steps on water pollution. The 'Ujjwal Fellowship Programme' will be launched to promote post-doctoral research in climate change mitigation and adaptation issues.

A student fellowship programme ‘Vidhyaposhini’ that will financially assist the postgraduate environmental sciences/engineering students to undertake research projects on various environmental aspects at local/regional level will be initiated soon.

The Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project at an outlay of ₹280 crore will start in April to improve the coasts and livelihood in the northern districts. The People’s Biodiversity Register will be digitalised and updated every year. Biodiversity Management Committees will help in notifying local biodiversity rich areas as heritage sites.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board will undertake the restoration and renovation of Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes under the Swiss challenge mode. At the local body level, action plans will be formed to protect the channels and mid channels.