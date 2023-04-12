Govt. monitoring COVID-19 situation: Veena

April 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is closely watching the evolving COVID-19 situation in the State and all precautionary, preventive and control measures are being adopted, Health Minister Veena George has said.

At a seminar organised by the Health department in connection with the World Health Day here on Wednesday, she said that while the number of COVID-19 cases had registered an increase, this was yet to reflect in hospital admissions and ICU/ventilator use.

However, people with comorbidities such as uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension would need to take special measures so that they do not contract the infection. These categories of people should mandatorily wear masks for their protection against COVID-19, she said.

Non-communicable diseases are a major challenge for the State and under Navakerala Karma Padhati 2, as part of Aardram Mission, much stress is being laid on encouraging lifestyle modifications to control NCDs, she said.

The government is also focussing on quality improvement in hospitals so that people get better healthcare services, Ms. George said.

The aim is to improve public health, medical treatment and service delivery. The government has taken the decision to convert health sub-centres as popular health centres. A total of 5,413 sub-centres are being converted as popular health centres, she said.

Ms. George conveyed her appreciation for the health workers on the occasion

Tinnku Biswal, Principal Secretary (Health), presided. Senior health officials were among those present on the occasion.