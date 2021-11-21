Govt. medical college will materialise in Wayanad, says Minister

The State Government is committed to establishing a Government medical college in Wayanad, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting on the construction of the proposed medical college at Mananthavady on Saturday, Ms. George said all healthcare facilities would be set up at the medical college, which is temporarily functioning from the district hospital.

The construction will be completed on 50 acres at Boys Town in the district in a time-bound manner, the Minister said. The Government had earmarked ₹300 crore in its last budget. The contracting agency had submitted a ₹630-crore estimate for the project, she added.

The Government has sought financial assistance from the Centre for the project. As many as 146 posts were sanctioned for the medical college, of which 41 posts of doctors were filled, Ms. George said.