Review of liquor policy in the offing

May 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government is reportedly in the process of reviewing its liquor policy for the current fiscal.

Indications are that the administration is unlikely to usher in major changes. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) seems unwilling to tamper with the existing policy, fearing it may ruffle a few feathers.

Kerala has, arguably, the highest per capita consumption of alcohol in the country. Liquor policy is always a minefield for State governments. The Church, which is at odds with the government over a host of issues, is stridently prohibitionist.

The LDF is reportedly reluctant to appear to pursue a permissive liquor policy in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. It seems disinclined to cede any advantage to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition by making radical and contentious changes in the liquor policy in the current political climate and with a Lok Sabha election around the corner.

Excise department sources say the online sale of toddy licences may be the only new feature in the draft excise policy likely to be vetted by the Cabinet soon.

The government had, in principle, sanctioned the sale of legal alcohol in “specially designated areas” in IT parks to enable employees and their guests to destress after duty hours. It also approved local beer production and manufacturing of wine and “low proof” liquor from local produce, except grains.

However, a subject committee of the Assembly is examining the framing of rules for such a policy. Hence, the decisions are likely to remain in limbo until next year.

Notably, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has expressed concern that breweries and wineries may adversely impact the State’s traditional toddy sector. It has also argued against boosting the sale of potent spirits by opening more liquor outlets and liberalising the liquor licensing policy.

Excise officials feel the government is unlikely to extend bar timings or annul first-of-the-month dry days despite demands from the liquor industry. It has also signalled to liquor licensees, including bars and clubs, that a hike in the permit fee may be in the offing. At present, the bar licence fee for hotels and private members’ clubs are ₹30 lakh and ₹25 lakh, respectively.