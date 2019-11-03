Govt. may not give nod to prosecute CPI(M) workers

The State government may not give clearance for prosecuting the two Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activists, Alan Suhaib and Thaha Fazal, arrested under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act from Kozhikode on Saturday.

The arrest has drawn flak from various quarters, mainly from the CPI(M) leaders, including Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A. Vijayaraghavan, who reiterated on Sunday that the police were pursuing a course completely against the stated policy of the LDF government on the UAPA issue.

“The government has put in place a system for reviewing such cases and will strictly go by its recommendations. The UAPA Authority headed by former judge of the High Court P.S. Gopinathan was constituted for granting permission for prosecution after reviewing the merit of each case and also for ensuring justice to the victims,” sources said.

Special Secretaries to Law and Home Departments and Inspector General (Internal Security) are members of the committee.

As per the procedure, such cases could be charged only with the clearance of the District Police Chief. An officer of the Dy.SP rank after investigation should seek permission for prosecution, secure legal opinion and take a final decision only with the concurrence of the government.

Earlier, permission for prosecution was denied in nine cases for want of evidences as per the recommendations of the authority, of which eight were those against Maoists.

The growing political pressure on the government against the police decision to slam UAPA on the CPI(M) workers and also the allegations about the killings of Maoists at Manjakkatti in Palakkad would eventually prompt the political leadership to seriously discuss the issue.

The statement of Mr. Vijayaraghavan and other CPI(M) leaders that the police were functioning in contravention of the LDF policy pointed to the need for a course correction in the force.

Though the CPI and CPI(M) did not share the same approach to Maoists, both parties are on the same plank on the UAPA issue. The Left parties had taken a united stance against the arrest of `urban Maoists’ and hence would not give a free reign to the police to have its way against political activists, sources said.