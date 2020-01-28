Govt. may inform Governor that CAA will remain in policy address

The State government has reportedly decided to inform Governor Arif Mohammad Khan that his concerns about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as mentioned in the draft policy address sent for his approval were misplaced.

Mr. Khan had counselled the government to revise the draft after he felt the matter could be sub judice as the Supreme Court was considering several appeals against the Central law.

Officials said the government felt the CAA had caused much public angst.

A vast majority felt the law was patently anti-Muslim and chipped away at the secular core of the Constitution.

The Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to repeal the law after gauging the public mood.

The government felt that there was nothing unconstitutional in expressing the collective will of the House in the matter in the policy address to be delivered by Mr. Khan at the start of the budget session of the Assembly on January 31.

Face-off on cards

The government’s decision not to revise the draft policy address as counselled by Mr. Khan has possibly set the stage for another round of politically charged face-off with the Governor over the CAA.

The move also has the potential to reignite the row between the Governor and the government over the right of the Assembly to pass a resolution against a Central law.

Meanwhile, the government has also reportedly decided not to back Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s demand to introduce a motion in the House seeking the recall of Mr. Khan on the ground that he recurrently assailed the dignity of the House and undermined the parliamentary privilege of members by repeatedly stating in public that legislators had no business passing an opinion on the CAA.

Mr. Chennithala had also written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating that the policy address should compulsorily reflect the “essence” of the anti-CAA resolution unanimously adopted by the House.