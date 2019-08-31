Govt. likely to reinstate Jacob Thomas

The government is likely to reinstate Director General of Police (DGP) Jacob Thomas in service. It has reportedly decided not to challenge the CAT order revoking his suspension.

The CAT had castigated the government for keeping Mr. Thomas out of service for a prolonged period on the pretext of pending departmental inquiries. It had observed that suspension from service was part of an inquiry process, and the government should not use the provision as a means to penalise officers without proving the charges against them and keeping them in limbo.

Mr. Thomas, the most senior IPS officer in Kerala, had faced back-to-back suspensions after he found himself at odds with the LDF government in 2016.