Govt. lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

April 07, 2022 20:55 IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has decided to lift, with immediate effect, all COVID-19 containment measures which are in force under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

While all restrictions were being lifted, all advisories on COVID-19 containment issued by the Union Health Ministry, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, would remain in force, the order issued by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, who is also the chairman of the State executive committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, said here on Thursday.

The government issued the order after reviewing the current COVID-19 scenario in the State, wherein disease transmission has been at a steady low, with very few positive cases reported daily.