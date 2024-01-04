Govt. launches drive to promote enterprises in all local bodies

January 04, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Imparting an added momentum to the Kerala government’s effort to promote grass root level entrepreneurship, the Department of Industries and Commerce (DI&C) has launched an ambitious Entrepreneurship Facilitation Campaign covering all local bodies across the State.

As part of the programme, workshops will be held in all the 1,034 local self-government institutions (LSGIs) across the State from January 4.

The campaign seeks to create a sustainable facilitation ecosystem to ensure that entrepreneurs have access to the projects and services initiated by the government to promote a wide array of local enterprises.

“This is a first-of-its- kind initiative that seeks to reach out to local communities to tell them about all the schemes and support mechanisms that have been rolled out for them”, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

The LSGI-level workshops are envisaged as a platform to create confidence in the investment- friendly ecosystem in the State and also help the department to have a better understanding about the ground level challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

The campaign will bolster the One Local Body One Product (OLOP) project, as part of which 640 LSGIs have already identified the product to be promoted by each of them. Also, the Department has come out with a scheme to make use of the vacant land in local bodies for developing industrial parks and estates on the Public Panchayat Partnership model, with financial assistance of up to ₹3 crore.

