Govt. keen on using diaspora network for State’s welfare, says CM

January 18, 2024 - PATHANAMTHITTA

The State government is keen to leverage the extensive network of Keralite diaspora across the globe for the welfare and development of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the Migration Conclave 2024 at Thiruvalla on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the event had already garnered attention from Keralites worldwide, who were eager to contribute to the growth of Kerala into a knowledge economy. “The conclave will serve as a platform to make interventions in skill training programmes to harness the unique talents of the Malayali diaspora,” he said.

Half a crore Keralites

Highlighting the global footprint of Malayalis, the Chief Minister said that the expatriate life of the Malayali community started a century ago, and today, there was no corner of the world untouched by their presence. With over half a crore Malayalis residing outside Kerala, he also expressed optimism about their potential to make significant contributions towards the State’s development.

Addressing concerns about economic challenges faced by Kerala, Mr. Vijayan asserted, “This land is convinced that a deliberate attempt is being made to choke Kerala economically. You have to move forward with determination to face any challenge. Ideas that will help should emerge in such conclaves.”

He also highlighted the success of past initiatives like Loka Kerala Sabha and Keraleeyam, stating that these events had seen a participation beyond party politics and ensured a collaborative approach. Mr. Vijayan commended the AKG Centre for Research and Studies and the V.S. Chandrasekharapilla Centre for Research and Study for organising the conclave.

S. Ramachandran Pillai, chairman, International Kerala Studies Congress, presided while the AKG Study and Research Centre Director T.M. Thomas Isaac delivered the introductory lecture. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, Ministers Veena George and P. Prasad, and writer Benyamin were among those who spoke.

Focus on four topics

According to the organisers, about 3,000 delegates from 75 countries and various States will attend the event while 1.2 lakh people will participate online. The central theme of the conclave is the role of diaspora in Kerala’s transformation into a knowledge society. Discussions will be held primarily on four topics namely — care of the elderly in expatriate homes, participation of expatriates in improving the quality of colleges and universities, planning programmes for skill training, and employment with expatriate cooperation and entrepreneurship development.

