Govt. keen on NAAC accreditation for colleges

Pinarayi inaugurates academic block at Krishna Menon Govt Women’s College

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government aims at obtaining high NAAC accreditation for government and aided colleges and the higher education department was implementing the necessary measures in the State in this regard.

Mr. Vijayan was speaking after inaugurating the academic block of Krishna Menon Government Women's College, Kannur, through video conferencing. He inaugurated 47 projects in 42 institutions of higher learning built at a cost of ₹112 crore on the day.

The State Level Quality Assurance Cell was set up under Rashtriya Uchcathar Shiksha Abhiyan under the Department of Higher Education to ensure high quality education and a better environment in colleges.

Elucidating various development works carried out by the LDF government, Mr. Vijayan said the aim of education was to make a student a better human being.

The new academic block at Krishna Menon Women’s College was constructed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore using Russian funds and plan funds. The new block will house a conference hall, extension hall, classroom, computer lab, language lab and the Krishna Menon History Museum.

K.K. Ragesh, MP; District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh; Kannur Corporation Mayor C. Zeenat’ ward councillor C.K. Vinod; Principal-in-charge E.V. Fathima; Vice Principal K.Shahul Hameed; IQAC coordinator Girish Vishnu Namboothiri; RUSA coordinator K. Shyamnath; and Staff Club president O.S. Francis were present on the occasion.