Govt. ITI trainees showcase projects at LEAP entrepreneurs’ summit

Three among the 100 unique business projects presented by nearly 175 student trainees from government ITIs across the State have been awarded at a two-day summit.

The LEAP Entrepreneurs State Summit 2024 was jointly organised by the Kerala State Industrial Training department and Udhyam Learning Foundation, a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organisation, and supported by Amazon.

The two-day event witnessed interactive learning sessions on design thinking, role of finance, basics of marketing and brand management, communication and building self-confidence. On Thursday, the concluding day of the event, student trainees from the State government-run ITIs pitched their projects for evaluation by industry experts.

The best three business projects were announced at the valedictory function. An agarbatti production business project by Athul Manoj and Harikrishnan J. from Government ITI, Kalamasserry, Ernakulam, won the first position. A multi-lock compressing soil bricks business project by Sminurath P.A. of Government ITI, Pallickathodu, Kottayam, came second. A coconut shell craft products business project by Abhiram M of Government ITI, Kuttikkol, Kasaragod, bagged the third position.

As many as four ITIs and eight teachers were also honoured for their contribution towards engaging with the LEAP student-led curriculum and encouraging business projects by the trainees. Veena N. Madhavan, director of training, Industrial Training department, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The top three business projects/teams will now attend the Sarvo Udhyam National Entrepreneurs’ Challenge in Delhi. Sarvo Udhyam is an alumni network of young entrepreneurs who were part of various State-level programmes of Udhyam Learning Foundation across the country and are currently running businesses.

The selected teams will be offered flight travel, food, and accommodation to attend the event. The teams will vie for prizes to the tune of ₹10 lakh, offered as part of the Sarvo Udhyam National Entrepreneurs’ Challenge.

Trainees who participated in the event were able to interact with entrepreneurs, and learn about their entrepreneurship journey. It aimed at bringing about a change in the mindset of trainees by providing them autonomy and ownership in learning activities and engagement. Efforts are on to create 1,000 student entrepreneurs from State government ITIs through the entrepreneurial mindset curriculum. LEAP had rolled out the programme in 104 government-run ITIs as a student-led model in 2022-23.