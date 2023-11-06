HamberMenu
Kerala govt. issues order limiting time for bursting firecrackers

November 06, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has issued orders limiting the time allowed for bursting firecrackers during Deepavali celebrations for two hours, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. For Christmas and New Year celebrations, the time has been limited between 11.55 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. The orders were issued based on the National Green Tribunal’s orders limiting the busting of crackers to control air pollution in cities with low air quality. The order also directed district magistrates and district police chiefs to ensure that only green firecrackers are used in celebrations.

