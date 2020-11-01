Govt issues order for Anywhere registration

Anywhere registration of the deeds in the Sub Registrar office within the revenue district has come into effect.

Minister for Registration and Public Works, G. Sudhakaran said the Government has issued formal orders for the new anywhere registration system on Friday.

Under this, the citizens can approach any Sub-Registrar office in the district for registering the deeds. To facilitate this, the powers of the District Registrar had also been given to the Sub-Registrars.

The Minister said this will ensure efficiency in the service provided by the Registration department, avoid the circumstances for corruption in Sub-Registrar offices and prevent overcrowding in the offices.