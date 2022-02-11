Govt. issues norms for conduct of festivals

The government has issued guidelines on the conduct of religious festivals in view of the continuing COVID-19 disease transmission in the State.

The guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management department say that a maximum of 1,500 persons may participate in all religious festivals, including Aluva Sivaratri, Maramon convention and Attukal Pongala, at approximately one person for every 25 square feet space.

The order specifies that Attukal Pongala will not be allowed to be conducted on public roads. As in the previous year, it will have to be conducted in homes.

People who have tested negative in an RT-PCR test in the preceding 72 hours will be allowed entry into these festivals. Those above 18 years, who can produce evidence of having been COVID-19-positive in the past three months will also be allowed entry. Children below 18 years, who do not have any symptoms related to COVID-19 may participate along with other family members.

All those who are participating in the festival will have to wear masks for the entire duration of the festival.

The order warns against the distribution of food items at the venue.

The festival organisers should ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are followed throughout the conduct of the festival.