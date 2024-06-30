Govt. issues guidelines on filing cases in KAT

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) should be approached with service-related complaints only after other remedial measures in government as laid down under the relevant service rules are fully exhausted, the State government has told government employees.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (P&ARD) has issued stern directions to department heads and secretaries to make sure that the above direction is scrupulously followed. A June 24 internal circular of the department makes it clear that government employees should move KAT on service-related matters only after exhausting remedies available under the relevant service mechanism.

Grievance redressal

Section 19 of the Administrative Tribunals Act entitles an employee “aggrieved by any order pertaining to any matter within the jurisdiction of a tribunal may make an application to the tribunal for the redressal of his grievance,” the Personnel and Administrative Reforms department noted.

At the same time, Section 20 (1) of the same Act notes that a tribunal shall not ordinarily admit an application unless it is satisfied that the applicant has availed of all the remedies available under the relevant service rules.

This condition is satisfied if the government or competent authority has issued a final order rejecting an appeal by the complainant, or, where no final order has been made by the government or the competent authority with regard to the application/complaint within six months of filing it.

The P&ARD noted that the Act empowers employees to move KAT only in situations where the government or the competent authority fails to issue a final order on their complaint within six months.