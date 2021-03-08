Govt. issues guidelines on COVID vaccination for public

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 March 2021 00:47 IST

At 61 government centres, 29 private hospitals in district

COVID-19 vaccination will be provided through 61 Government centres and 29 private hospitals in the district, District Collector Navjot Khosa has informed.

Vaccination will be provided through spot registration at the Jimmy George stadium from 10 a.m to 3 p.m in three sessions. In the General Hospital, District and Hospitals, facilities have been arranged for vaccination for 200 persons each daily.

In Community Health Centres, 150 persons can be vaccinated and in primary health centres, 100 persons can be vaccinated. The Collector said that all necessary steps will be taken to vaccinate those who are above 60 years of age and between the ages of 45 and 59 with comorbidities.

Health conditions

The district administration has specified health conditions which will be considered for those between 45 and 59 to be eligible for vaccination.

These include those who have had a heart attack within one year or was admitted in hospital for a heart-related ailment, or has conditions including post-cardiac transplant/left ventricular assist device, Left ventricular systolic dysfunction, those who have issues with their heart valve, congenital heart diseases, those who have had Coronary artery bypass grafting, those who are undergoing treatment for coronary artery disease, those who have been diabetes patients for more than ten years, diabetes patients undergoing treatment for stroke, patients under treatment for pulmonary artery hypertension, those who have undergone transplant of kidney, liver or Hematopoietic stem cell transplant or those who are in waiting list, those who are undergoing dialysis, those who have been taking immunosuppressants or corticosteroids for a long time, those who have undergone treatment for respiratory diseases within the past two years, Lymphoma, Lukemia or myeloma patients, those who have been diagnosed with cancer conditions after July 1, 2020 or those who are currently under treatment for cancer, those affected with sickle cell disease/ bone marrow failure/Aplastic anemia/Thalassemia major, those who have primary immuno deficiency conditions or or HIV infected, mentally challenged/Muscular dystrophy-affected, those who have respiratory issues due to acid attacks, differently abled requiring a high level of support, visually and aurally challenged persons.

They have to produce the Annexure 1(b) certificate provided by a registered medical practitioner. The certificate can be downloaded from the Cowin application. Those who have chosen major hospitals for vaccination through the online process can get vaccinated through centres near their houses through spot registration. The fee for vaccination in private hospitals is ₹250.

Till March 10

No new vaccination registration can be done till March 10 in the Government Medical College Hospital, General Hospital and Family Health Centre Pangappara.