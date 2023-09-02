Govt. issues final notification for Munnar Hill Area Authority

September 02, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

The State government on Saturday issued a final notification forming the Munnar Hill Area Authority. The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Sharada Muralidharan stated that the hill authority was formed based on the Cabinet decision on April 23, 2023.

Munnar, Devikulam, Marayur, Edamalakkudi, Kanthallur, Vattavada, and Mankulam panchayat areas, except Wards 8 (BL Ram) and 13 (Muttukad) of Chinnakanal panchayat and Wards 4 and 5 of Pallivasal panchayat, will come under the Munnar Hill Area Authority, said the order.

Its purpose

The order stated that “the Munnar Hill Area Authority (MHAA) would ensure the sustainable development of the Munnar region. The authority would create a master plan for the locality’s ecologically sustainable development. In addition, it will take strict action against illegal government land encroachments,” said the order.

The order also stated that MHAA would ensure the protection of the ecological balance of the Munnar region.

‘Another blow’

Meanwhile, the Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) general convener Rasak Chooravelil said the MHAA is another blow to the Idukki people. “Nine panchayats in the district have already been included under the new authority. The distance from most of the panchayats to Munnar town is 40 to 50 kilometres. The government order aims at blocking all types of development activities in these panchayats,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

Restrictions

“Recently the government imposed restrictions on construction activities in 13 panchayats in the Munnar region. The repeated restrictions show the government’s attitude towards the Idukki residents,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

In July, Idukki Collector Sheeba George imposed restrictions on construction activities in 13 panchayats in the Munnar region under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act. According to officials, the recent directive was based on an interim Kerala High Court order on construction in Munnar based on a case filed by One Earth One Life, an NGO.