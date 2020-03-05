Govt. invokes ESMA against KSRTC drivers

The government has invoked the provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against at least a score of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees responsible for the flash strike that caught citizens off guard here on Wednesday.

It had come under severe criticism for the administration’s ‘failure’ to resolve the impromptu revolt that disrupted life in the capital for over five hours. The issue reverberated strongly in the Assembly on Thursday.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition walked out in protest against the government's ‘indifference’ to the plight of stranded commuters and motorists. Participating in an adjournment debate on the topic, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the government's ‘belated response’ had caused the death of an ailing commuter.

The administration remained unconcerned, as aberrant drivers parked buses in the middle of thoroughfares, blocking the movement of vehicles, including ambulances.

Mr. Chennithala said Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, the City Police Commissioner and the District Collector remained oblivious to the ‘anarchy and lawlessness’ on the streets.

The government behaved like a modern-day Nero, the Roman emperor who infamously played the violin when the capital burned.

The Opposition spotlighted the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Mr. Saseendran in the Assembly and resented the fact that the government had tasked Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran to reply to their charges. They objected to Mr. Surendran's riposte that a ‘backbencher’ had pressed the motion.

Mr. Vincent said the issue broke out when the police sided with the private bus operator against the KSRTC. He alleged that some officers were on the payroll of individual operators.

They had maltreated a transport official who penalised a private bus crew for encroaching on KSRTC routes and timings to poach passengers.

Mr. Surendran said the government was against unannounced strikes that inconvenienced the public. Moreover, the police had registered cases against erring KSRTC employees. They had booked them for obstructing their duty and other allied crimes.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan rejected the adjournment motion.