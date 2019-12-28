Govt. intervenes, KSRTC unions call off strike

The two registered unions of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions-affiliated KSRT Employees Association (KSRTEA) and the Indian National Trade Union Congress-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF), and the All India Trade Union Congress-led KSRT Employees Union called off their indefinite stir in front of the Secretariat on Saturday.

Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran gave an assurance to representatives of the unions that the salary and wages will be disbursed to all those on the rolls before the 5th of every month and that the KSRTC will roll out 1,000 new buses with the utility undertaking body building at its units in Pappanamcode and Edappal.

The corporation will procure new electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) for conductors and take steps to provide employment under the dying in harness scheme to the kith and kin of deceased employees, the Minister told the representatives.

When the trade unions pressed for a decision on wage revision, the Minister said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will soon convene a meeting to discuss the vexed issue, besides disbursement of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears and promotions of the KSRTC personnel. A tripartite agreement is needed between the KSRTC management, trade unions and the government for revising the wages of the employees.

The meeting was convened by the Minister after the TDF gave notice to the KSRTC management on Friday for an indefinite strike from January 20 in protest against the delay in settling the issues and for not calling the unions for talks despite the agitation in front of the Secretariat.