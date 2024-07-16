GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. initiates steps for new KVASU V-C

Published - July 16, 2024 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has issued orders to constitute a search-cum-selection committee to appoint a Vice-Chancellor for Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

Notably, the proposed composition does not allocate a position in the panel for a representative of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university.

The committee will comprise nominees of the University Grants Commission chairman, Indian Council of Agricultural Research chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairman, State government, and the Management Council of KVASU. The names of the committee members will be decided separately after receiving details of the nominees, the government has decided.

While initiating steps to identify a regular Vice-Chancellor with the tenure of the incumbent M.R. Saseendranath set to expire on July 23, the government exercised its executive powers under Article 162 of the Constitution to constitute the committee, according to the order.

Professor Saseendranath has remained under suspension following the death of the second-year veterinary student J.S. Sidharthan in February. Prof. P.C. Saseendran, who had been subsequently appointed Vice-Chancellor, stepped down not much later after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had cancelled his contentious order to reinstate 33 students who had been suspended in connection with the death. Prof. K.S. Anil has been officiating as Vice-Chancellor since March end.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.