Govt. initiates steps for new KVASU V-C

The State government has issued orders to constitute a search-cum-selection committee to appoint a Vice-Chancellor for Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

Notably, the proposed composition does not allocate a position in the panel for a representative of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university.

The committee will comprise nominees of the University Grants Commission chairman, Indian Council of Agricultural Research chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council vice-chairman, State government, and the Management Council of KVASU. The names of the committee members will be decided separately after receiving details of the nominees, the government has decided.

While initiating steps to identify a regular Vice-Chancellor with the tenure of the incumbent M.R. Saseendranath set to expire on July 23, the government exercised its executive powers under Article 162 of the Constitution to constitute the committee, according to the order.

Professor Saseendranath has remained under suspension following the death of the second-year veterinary student J.S. Sidharthan in February. Prof. P.C. Saseendran, who had been subsequently appointed Vice-Chancellor, stepped down not much later after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had cancelled his contentious order to reinstate 33 students who had been suspended in connection with the death. Prof. K.S. Anil has been officiating as Vice-Chancellor since March end.