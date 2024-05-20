ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. ineffective in curbing infectious diseases, says Satheesan

Published - May 20, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has come down hard on the Health department for its alleged “indifference” to taking adequate preventive and control measures, while people are dying of various infectious diseases.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said that inefficiency had become the face of the Left Democratic Front government and that the Health department exemplified it.

Hepatitis A spreads

He said that Hepatitis A was spreading across districts and those who are dying of complications are all from the lower economic strata, for whom the government had not extended any financial assistance. The infection continued to spread, but little was being done to contain it, he said.

When the State was going through the phase of intense heat, several people had died suddenly. Many suffered heart attacks and stroke. At a time when there was increased anxiety amongst the public over reports about COVID’s after-effects and the rare side-effect of COVID vaccination, the Health department was doing little to allay the fears of the public, Mr. Satheesan said.

He said that apart from seeking reports every time something goes wrong, the Health department did no follow-up corrective measures. The so-called reports of mishaps in the Health department would run into so many pages that it can be brought out as a book, he claimed.

Compensation

He said the government had not done anything to compensate Harshina, the woman who had undergone serious health issues and suffering for years, after a surgical instrument was inadvertently left in her body after surgery. He alleged that the Health Minister was bent on not offering any compensation to the woman because she had organised a strike against the government. This was cruelty on the part of the government, Mr. Satheesan said.

