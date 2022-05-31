Govt. indifferent to opening hospital at Kanhangad: Chennithala

May 31, 2022 22:56 IST

‘CPI(M) wants to promote cooperative hospital in Kanhangad’

Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the government is not showing any interest in opening the Mother and Child Hospital since it wants to promote the CPI(M) controlled cooperative hospital in Kanhangad.

He was inaugurating a protest organised by the Youth Congress in front of the Mother and Child Hospital in Kanhangad on Monday. Despite the inauguration of the hospital by former Health Minister K.K. Shylaja more than a year ago, the hospital is yet to be opened.

Mr. Chennithala, referring to the order allowing local bodies to donate money to the cooperative hospital controlled by the CPI(M), said that the government is more interested in diverting public money to such hospitals.

He said that the situation of Kasaragod Medical College was no different. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has no clue about the status of the building after it was inaugurated, he said.

‘Toxic divide’

Mr. Chennithala, later in the day, said the LDF was trying to create a toxic divide in Thrikkakara. However, the UDF will have a historic win, he added.

“The policies of the Central government are being replicated in Kerala. They are trying to ignite communalism. This was seen in the P.C. George case,” he said.

He said that secularism has strong roots in Kerala. The secular meetings of the Muslim League State president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab against communalism can strengthen secularism. The Congress will extend all support for their efforts, Mr. Chennithala said.