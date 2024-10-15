Govt includes 5 tribal art forms in school arts festival

The State government has included five tribal art forms in the school arts festival from this year. The tribal art forms newly included are Mangalamkali, Paniya dance, Malapulayattam, Irula dance, and Paliya dance.

There were demands for the inclusion of these art forms in the school arts festival from tribal communities across the State.

Mangalamkali is a dance ritual followed by the Mavilan tribes of North Kerala. This art form is closely related to the lifestyle of the tribal communities who have incorporated Dravidian culture into their life. Both men and women participate in this dance ritual usually is performed on occasions like marriages. The performers dance rhythmically to the beat of Thudi and the accompanying folk songs.

The Mavilan tribe inhabits Kasaragod and Kannur districts of Kerala and have been practising this dance form as an important part of their tradition.

The Paniya dance is a traditional folk dance performed by the Paniya tribes in northern regions of Kerala. It is characterised by its energetic movements and is often performed during festive occasions and community gatherings. The dance involves vibrant music, rhythmic footwork, and expressive gestures, reflecting the cultural heritage of the Paniya people.

Malapulayattam is also known as Chikk Attam. It is a tribal dance performed by the Malapulayan tribals of Idukki district.

Irula dance is a traditional folk art form performed by the Irula community in the Attappady area of Palakkad district. It is not only a celebratory dance but also holds cultural significance, being performed during rituals related to the local deity Malleeswara and during funeral rites for tribe members.

Paliya dance is a traditional dance form associated with the Paliya community in the Kumali area of Idukki. This dance is performed during festivals, particularly in connection with the worship of the deity Mutharamman. It is characterized by its vibrant rhythms and is an integral part of local cultural celebrations.

The General Education department has issued an order asking education officials to complete the arts festivals at various levels beginning from school level within the stipulated time by including the five new tribal art forms.

While school level competitions were to be completed before October 15, subdistrict-level competitions have to be finished before November 10. December 3 is the deadline set for district level events.