Govt. imposes heavy penalty for illegal river sand-mining

The government has decided to steeply enhance the fine for illegal river sand-mining from ₹25,000 to ₹5,00,000.

A Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday resolved to suitably amend the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand Act. The meeting ratified the draft Bill for the purpose.

The fine for continued offence will go up from ₹1,000 a day to ₹50,000. The Bill also empowers the District Collector to fix the price of the sand confiscated from offenders and auction it to individuals or institutions. Currently, the confiscated sand is sold to Nirmiti Kendra at a price fixed by the Public Works Department.

The Cabinet decided to set up a project management unit at the Kerala Institute for Local Administration (KILA) which is the special purpose vehicle for improvement of school infrastructure with financial assistance from KIIFB.

Postings

Principal Secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs Jayatilak will be given additional charge of Public Works.

Principal Secretary, Fisheries Ishitha Roy will hold additional charge of Sports and Youth Affairs and Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority.

K. Vasuki will be appointed Director of Agriculture on her return from leave and S. Karthikeyan will be appointed Joint Commissioner, KGST.