‘Govt. implementing a slew of measures’

Differently-abled people tend to be more humane and loving than people who are healthy and able, Port and Archaeology Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, has said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the International Day of Persons with Disability organised by the Kannur District Panchayat and Social Justice Department, here on Tuesday.

The Minister said that the State government aimed at the uplift of the disabled. Various schemes were being implemented by the government for them. “There are many examples among us that the differently abled can conquer heights with adequate support and encouragement,” Mr. Ramachandran. He said the government was taking measures to make our environment more friendly to the differently abled. The district panchayat’s annual plan was to celebrate the art and sports of the differently-abled.

Art competitions were held in the Police Hall, Sports Council Hall and the collectorate auditorium. Games under various categories would be held on December 4 at the Police Parade Ground.

District Panchayat President K.V. Sumesh presided over the function. District Panchayat Vice President P.P. Divya, Permanent Committee Chairperson K.P. Jayabalan, District Women and Child Development Officer P Sulaja, District Social Justice Officer Pavithran T., and others participated

