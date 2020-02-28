Govt., IISER in pact for new science programmes

The Higher Education Department has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram, to develop new-generation programmes in physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics.
Usha Titus, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, and J.N. Moorthy, Director, IISER, Thiruvananthapuram, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by which the Centre-run autonomous institution will also join hands for teacher training programmes such as the Fostering Linkages in Academic Innovation and Research scheme.
The collaboration is aimed at improving the quality of teaching, learning and research to meet international standards. Skill development will be another focus area of the partnership, a release said.
