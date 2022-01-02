Govt. ignoring useful projects: Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 January 2022 00:17 IST

The State Government is pressing forth with the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project by ignoring development projects that are useful to the people, the Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has alleged.

Mr. Satheesan was speaking after inaugurating a protest organised by the road development action council demanding speedy completion of road development works on the Balaramapuram-Kalayikkavila stretch. It would take generations to complete the 529.45 km SilverLine project In Kerala where it takes 11 years to develop 10 kms of road, he said. The government should prepare a priority list for implementing development projects that benefits the public, he added.

Mr. Satheesan urged the government to complete the development of the Balaramapuram-Kalayikkavila road stretch in a time-bound manner, terming it a major development initiative.