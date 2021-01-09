Govt. ignoring NRI’s plight: Congress

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy inaugurating the Pravasi Bharat Divas organised by the Kerala Pradesh Pravasi Congress meet at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Credit: S. Mahinsha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 January 2021 20:45 IST

The Central and State governments are ignoring the plight of NRI returnees, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said.

He was speaking on Saturday after inaugurating the Pravasi Bharat Diwas organised by the Kerala Pradesh Pravasi Congress.

Advertising

Advertising

Thousands of NRIs returned to India after losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scarcely anything was done for their proper rehabilitation. In Kerala, many of the schemes launched by the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government through NORKA had been halted, Mr. Chandy said.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan should step down as chairman of the Loka Kerala Sabha, UDF convenor M.M. Hassan said.

The Customs was preparing to question Mr. Sreeramakrishnan in connection with the dollar and gold smuggling cases. Mr. Sreeramakrishnan continuing as chairman of the Loka Kerala Sabha was tantamount to insulting the NRK community, Mr. Hassan said. He also blamed the LDF government for ignoring the expatriate Keralite community during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Isaac Thomas presided. DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal and other leaders were present.