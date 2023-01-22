Govt. HSS, Aruvikkara, PTA builds houses for four students

January 22, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The parent-teacher association (PTA) of Government Higher Secondary School, Aruvikkara, has come to the aid of students living in dire straits.

The PTA and school management committee, with the support of voluntary organisations, has built four houses for the school students.

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic when learning in school got disrupted and children began remote education that teachers’ teams began making home visits to assist students on the directions of the government. During these visits, they found students whose houses were in very dilapidated conditions.

The PTA then came up with a project ‘Santhwanam’ to improve the conditions in which the students lived, and took up construction of houses. In the first phase, they identified four students who were the most eligible beneficiaries. A number of institutions and establishments too extended financial support.

The keys to the constructed houses will be handed over by Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh at a function at Velloorkonam in Aruvikkara on Tuesday evening.