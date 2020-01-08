Govt. help turned strike into hartal: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State spokesperson M.S.Kumar has accused the State government of helping trade unions to convert a general strike called by them on Wednesday into a hartal.

Mr.Kumar told reporters that the police remained mute spectators to the violence unleashed by hartal supporters. The hartal sponsored by the government preceded an investors’ meet being organised by the government and that is quite strange, he said.

The credibility of the government has suffered a severe beating among the investors. It would also have a bearing on the industrial climate of the State, he said.