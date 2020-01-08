Govt. help turned strike into hartal: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State spokesperson M.S.Kumar has accused the State government of helping trade unions to convert a general strike called by them on Wednesday into a hartal.
Mr.Kumar told reporters that the police remained mute spectators to the violence unleashed by hartal supporters. The hartal sponsored by the government preceded an investors’ meet being organised by the government and that is quite strange, he said.
The credibility of the government has suffered a severe beating among the investors. It would also have a bearing on the industrial climate of the State, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.