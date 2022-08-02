Govt. has schemes for cashew sector, says Minister

It has already made interventions including financial assistance

The State government will devise more projects to revive the cashew sector and protect the labourers, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was flagging off the first consignment on Tuesday carrying one lakh cashew packets to Supplyco depot in Nedumangad, Thiruvanathapuram, to be incorporated into the Onam kit.

In the coming days, around 400 tonnes of cashew will be procured and a total of 80 lakh cashew sachets, each weighing 50 gm, will be distributed helping Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) and Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) to earn nearly ₹40 crore during the festival season.

“The government has already made many major interventions in the sector including financial assistance to keep it afloat. Interest-free loans and provision to restructure loans were provided while more labourers were inducted into government-run factories and gratuity arrears was disbursed,” said the Minister.

Cashew procurement for Onam kit helped the sector during 2021 and the Minister said that it was included to protect the industry. He added that the sector was facing a crisis due to the unavailability of raw material from cashew cultivating countries.

“Quality product from the KSCDC and Capex will be distributed around 80-lakh households, ensuring income and employment in the sector. The decision will also benefit the private processors and such projects are being implemented to encourage diversification along with expansion,” said the Minister who also visited the packing unit of the KSCDC factory at Ayathil and interacted with the workers.

A total of 4 lakh sachets will be packed at the factory every day and the distribution will be completed at the earliest. While Corporation chairman S. Jayamohan presided over the function, Capex chairman M. Sivasankara Pillai, director Rajesh Ramakrishnan, trade union representatives, officials, and labourers were also present on the occasion.