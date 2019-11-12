Govt. has plans for 4 airstrips in Kerala: CM

The government has plans for airstrips in four districts in the State, including Idukki, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

Hinting at such a move, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his weekly television show ‘Nam Munnottu’ that the government was moving into other aspects of setting up the airstrips. He said the proposed Sabarimala airport would help Ayyappa devotees and natives of Chengannur, Thiruvalla, and other places. The number of domestic flyers was going up every year and the new airport would not affect the revenue of the existing airports in the State.

Mr. Vijayan said talks were on with the Civil Aviation Ministry for more flights to link the airports in the State.

Alternative route

The government was considering a tunnel as an alternative route to Wayanad in view of the frequent blockade of the ghat road in rain.

Mr. Vijayan said another path from Wayanad to Kannur was also under the consideration of the government, which would benefit tourism in Wayanad.

The government was hopeful of making the Thalassery-Mysuru rail line a reality. Talks were on with the Karnataka government and the government was hopeful of overcoming the hurdles.

The line would be beneficial to the Kannur international airport and for tourism development of Malabar.