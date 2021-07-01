Govt. has nothing to hide on COVID deaths: Veena

‘Will re-examine cases if any complaints are received’

The State government has nothing to hide as far as COVID deaths are concerned and if any ex gratia aid is being offered for families who lost their dear ones to the pandemic, the government will do its best to secure it for them, Health Minister Veena George said here on Thursday.

She reiterated that the State was classifying deaths as COVID deaths based on ICMR/WHO guidelines and that the new online reporting system captures COVID deaths happening in hospitals real-time.

Ms. George said the government had not received any complaints so far regarding the non-inclusion of any COVID deaths and if in case any death had been left out from the list, the government was willing to re-examine it.

Death reporting

She said the State would change its guidelines regarding COVID death reporting if the ICMR notified any changes.

The suggestions on COVID death auditing put forth by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan would be welcomed. The State would also undertake an excess death analysis to understand the impact of COVID, she said.

Ms. George said that the Women and Children Department had issued orders announcing a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 each for the 80 children who were orphaned due to the pandemic.

The money will be deposited in a joint account of the child and his/her guardian till he/she turns 18. A fixed deposit of ₹3 lakhs would also be made in the name of each child.