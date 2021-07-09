Govt. has no animus, willing to talk with KITEX: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram

09 July 2021 19:17 IST

Rajeeve says court had ordered inspections

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said the government was open to parley with the KITEX group. It had no animus and kept an open mind.

The court had ordered the inspections at KITEX. The Industries Department had no role. The government could not punish factory inspectors who conducted the checks as per the court directive.

The government had hoped the KITEX management would refrain from remarks that send a wrong message to prospective investors. Now let society judge.

Kerala was not investor unfriendly. At the Kerala Startup Mission at Kalamassery in Kochi, the young investors would testify about the government’s sincerity. “They are apolitical business persons,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

He said adverse propaganda had not deterred investors, including IBM, from investing in the State. The Minister said the government would introduce a Bill in the next session of the Assembly to create a centralised authority for inspecting factories.

The government would remove archaic factory inspection rules and make the process self-declaratory and investor-friendly. Many factory inspection rules were antiquated. For one, an inspector could shut down an industrial unit if it did not have the requisite number of spittoons.

The first cabinet meeting of the second LDF government had resolved to remove such irrational and investor unfriendly regulations. Mr. Rajeeve said he had called a meeting of MSMEs and FICCI on July 12 to discuss outstanding issues.

The Minister also evaluated the working of industrial parks in the State. He mooted single-window boards at industrial parks to empower investors to get multiple clearances for setting up industrial units without any hassle.

He also announced the start of the second phase of the Life Sciences Park in September. He also announced special incentives for businesspersons to start units at the Industrial Growth Centre and the KINFRA Defence Park.

Principal Secretary, Industries, Ilangovan and KSIDC Managing Director M.G. Rajamanikyam were present.