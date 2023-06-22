Govt. harboured K. Vidya, delayed arrest to destroy evidence: Ramesh Chennithala

June 22, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the State government of harbouring criminals in the forged certificate case.

Addressing a press conference in Kasaragod on Thursday, Mr. Chennithala said the police took 15 days to catch K. Vidya, the accused in the forged experience certificate case. The delay in arrest has only provided ample time and opportunity to destroy the evidence, he alleged.

“The delay was deliberate and there is an intervention by the State government to help Ms. Vidya. It is a drama being played out by the police and the accused,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police could have arrested the accused within 10 minutes. The police did not even look at the tower location on the directions of party leaders,” he said, adding that the arrest was made after preparing all loopholes for the accused to escape.

The police are still unable to trace Nikhil Thomas, who is accused in the forged degree certificate case. The police will catch only after preparing all the conditions to destroy the evidence, Mr. Chennithala alleged.

He also termed the government’s action to “protect” criminals as shameful. While raising questions like where they have been hiding and who helped them, the Congress leader alleged that Communist Party (Marxist) [CPM] leaders and supporters hid them.

Mr. Chennithala said that the higher education sector has been destroyed by the government and thus the value of certificates in Kerala will disappear.

There are no Vice-Chancellors in six universities in Kerala. The government is not trying to make appointments there. Attempts are being made to run universities without V-Cs. Student Federation of India (SFI) is behind all this, he accused.

He further said that SFI has become a haven for anti-socials, he added.

Instead of taking action, the media that bring out the truth is being haunted, Mr. Chennithala added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.