Govt. grants ₹30 crore for academic block at Calicut varsity

October 19, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State government will allocate ₹30 crore to the University of Calicut to construct a new academic block, and a compound wall around the campus.

Mr. Vijayan said this when Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj and Syndicate members visited him in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, a release said.

The funds for the construction would be set aside from the compensation to be released to the university for giving away land for national highway widening. The authorities told the Chief Minister that security was at stake at the university as there was no compound wall around the campus. Anti-social elements were found to be dumping waste there. The government also decided to release another ₹13 crore for setting up a multi-disciplinary museum at the university. A sum of ₹2 crore would be set aside to set up a campus park where students can join for internship.

Mr. Jayaraj said that permission had also been sought to appoint two more teachers at the university’s Institute of Tribal Studies and Research at Chethalayam in Wayanad. A sum of ₹10 crore had been sought for taking up development works at the John Matthai Centre at Aranattukara in Thrissur. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society had been asked to prepare a detailed project report.

Discussions were also held with Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

